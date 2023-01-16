‘Vengeance is mine declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene serves up Old Testament rant on ‘evil’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) used Martin Luther King Jr. Day to serve up a Christian bible-based Old Testament rant that both reserves "vengeance" for God while calling on House Republicans to take action.

"Vengeance is mine declares the Lord," the far-right self-identified Christian nationalist congresswoman proclaimed from her official government Twitter account. "God will not let evil go unpunished."

She then called on House Republicans, saying they "must do what is right for the American people and no longer serve the Uniparty and the Globalist agenda," presumably equating the few remaining "moderate" Republicans with the entire Democratic caucus.

"America First!" Greene then cried.

Monday is also the official start of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, known as "Davos," named for the part of Switzerland where it is held annually. Davos is frequently targeted by the right as the "globalist agenda." Its attendees include government, corporate, and culture leaders from around the world.

The Associated Press on Monday reported on the conspiracy theories fueled by the annual Davos conference.

Greene proceeded to spread some conspiracy theories of her own, including about President Joe Biden's classified documents and Ukraine. She also retweeted a conspiracy theory from her personal Twitter account calling for the special counsel investigating ex-President Trump for his unlawful handling of classified documents to be "totally defunded."

"Joe Biden enforcer Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ to go after President Trump," she wrote, referring tot he Attorney General. "They want Trump in jail. It’s like they took a page out of Saddam Hussein’s playbook. Garland’s politically weaponized special counsel must be totally DEFUNDED."

She did not call for the special counsel investigating President Biden's handling of classified documents to be defunded.