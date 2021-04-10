Trump begs ex-Democrat to run against Brian Kemp in the GOP primary: ‘When are you announcing?’

Before he received a lifetime suspension from Twitter, Donald Trump repeated attacked Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results after the incumbent president was the first Republican to lose Georgia since 1992.

Kemp seemed to patch up his relationship with many Republicans in the state after he signed a voter suppression bill that was so controversial the Peach State lost $100 million when Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game to Denver.

But Trump appears to be holding a grudge.

Greg Bluestein, a political reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, posted a video of Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening.

In the video, Trump is addressing a crowd while standing next to Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"This is my friend," Trump says as he points at former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones.

Trump then asks twice when Jones in announcing, presumably referring to a political campaign.

On Saturday, Jones said he would be sharing his plans on Friday with an image asking, "should I run for governor?"

Jones was a Democrat until January, when he became a Republican. In 2020, he endorsed Donald Trump and spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Jones was a guest on the conservative podcast OutLoud with Gianno Caldwell where he mentioned former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

"You know, David Duke today, someone Black folks see as a big Klansman, could run as a Democrat today and Black people would vote for him just because he has a D beside his name," Jones argued.



