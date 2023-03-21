Body of missing 75-year-old woman found stuffed in a container

A body found in a container this month in Northwest Baltimore has been identified as a 75-year-old woman who was first reported missing last year, CBS News reported.

Versey Spell was reported missing in October of 2022 after she disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Her family says they found Spell's doors forced open with her house in disarray and a strange woman in her bed. Many of Spell's personal and health-related items were still in the home, including her cane and walker.

Acquaintances told a local news outlet in November that she had been renting the home from a longtime friend and coworker.

According to police, Spell stands 5’5” tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

The investigation is still ongoing.

