Video showing hammer attack on Paul Pelosi released

Video of a hammer attack that left Nancy Pelosi's husband with a fractured skull inside their San Francisco home was released by the city's Superior Court Friday.

The police bodycam footage shows a man attack Paul Pelosi, 82, after the door to the house was opened to police officers. It was released after a judge ruled on a motion from several news outlets that requested it be made public, CNN reports.

Also expected to be released are 911 calls and home surveillance video. Lawyers for the suspect, David DePape, 42, argued that the video should not be made public since it would “irreparably damage” his right to a fair trial. DePape has pleaded not guilty to a list of state and federal crimes, including assault and attempted murder.

The video shows police arriving at the couple's home on Oct. 28 and knocking on the door, which is seemingly then opened by Paul Pelosi, revealing him and DePape apparently struggling over a hammer DePape was holding.

"How are you doing?" an officer says after the door opened.

IN OTHER NEWS: Questions raised after Supreme Court hid financial ties to expert who validated leak probe

"How are ya?" Pelosi responds, looking slightly confused as he struggled to control the hammer DePape was holding.

"Drop the hammer!" an officer tells DePape, who then strikes Pelosi with it, knocking him down.

Police then pounce on DePape and restrain him, as Pelosi lies on the floor next to him appearing to be knocked unconscious.

Watch the video below or at this link.