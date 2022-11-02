Video shows argument that led up to fatal shooting outside high school

One person was killed and another sent to hospital after shooting broke out outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough, Toronto, CP24 reports.

One person was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital and later died. Another teen boy was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) duty inspector Lori Kranenburg said that both victims are believed to be teenagers but she could not confirm if either victim was a student at the school.

“It appears that there were several shots fired, but I don’t have an exact number. At this time we’re reviewing video and canvassing the area,” Kranenburg said.

Video circulating online apparently shows the events that led up to the shooting. The video shows one person backing away as three people walk towards him while words are exchanged. Shots then ring out.



