Video shows man push Black child off his bike: 'Get the [expletive] out of my town'

A Connecticut mother is upset after a video shows a man pushing her son off a bicycle, Fox61 reports.

The video shows 11-year-old Daniel Duncan, who is Black, falling to the ground after 48-year-old Jameson Chapman pushes him off his bike.

"Where did you grow up? Did you grow up in Connecticut?” Chapman asks Duncan in the video. After Duncan responded, “No,” Chapman is heard telling the child to “get the f*** out of my town.”

Duncan told police they he was riding his bike when Chapman bumped into his friend and became confrontational.

Chapman now faces charges of third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace charges. He was released from custody on a $10,000 bail.

“I watched a couple seconds of the video and I went into total shock,” Duncan’s mom Desiree Dominique said. “I could not contain my anger.”

The incident comes after a town message board was vandalized with derogatory terms towards people of color.

“I feel very upset. I feel anger. I feel sadness. I feel a sense of powerlessness,” she said, revealing that this isn't the first time her family has experienced bullying since moving to the town four years ago. She added that her son is now afraid to leave the house.

Watch a report on the story below.