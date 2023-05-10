Video shows moment 'doomsday mom' Lori Vallow is served subpoena over her missing children

Body camera footage shows the January 2020 moment police in Hawaii serve Lori Vallow a subpoena regarding her missing two children while she relaxes poolside.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are currently facing trial for the murders of two of Vallow's children and for Daybell's first wife 2019. The couple married in Hawaii on Nov. 5, 2020, while her children were still missing.

The couple first met in 2018 at a religious conference and shared the belief that they had been married in a past life. They also believed people spirits so dark that certain people could be considered zombies, prosecutor Lindsey Blake said earlier this month.

The couple was indicted in late May 2021 on multiple charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, and first-degree murder related to the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee, 7-year-old J.J. and Tammy Daybell.

The couple, who were allegedly part of a "Doomsday cult,", have denied all charges.

Watch the video below or at this link.