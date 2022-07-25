Video shows passengers hiding behind chairs after shooting at Dallas airport

Police are investigating after shooting broke out at Dallas's Love Field Airport, NBC5 News reports.

Police said an unidentified 37-year-old woman fired several shots into the air before being engaged by security.

"Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the woman was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and that once inside she went into a restroom and changed clothes," NBC5 News reported.

"Garcia said the woman exited the restroom wearing what a hoody, pulled out a gun and started firing several shots. Most of the shots, Garcia said, appeared to be directed toward the ceiling."

"Officers inside the airport confronted the woman and shot her in her lower extremities. The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No further information about her or the motivation behind the shooting is known."

Cellphone video posted to Twitter by WPLG's Parker Branton shows people hiding behind airport lobby seats after the shooting.

Watch video below.

