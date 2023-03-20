Watch: Florida cops stay composed as man throws a racist tantrum after being confronted over antisemitic flyers

A video showing a man spouting racial slurs at a West Palm Beach police officer is going viral, with many commenters commending the officer for keeping his composure throughout the ordeal, WSVN reported.

Police were reportedly responding to reports of a group of men passing out antisemitic flyers and handed them a littering citation.

In video of the incident, one of the men, identified as white supremacist Jon Minadeo, can be heard repeatedly calling one of the officers the N-word.

“This n***** is getting in my face. See this n*****? He’s intimidated... f*cking aggressive n*****” said Minadeo.

At one point in the video, one of the officers, identified as D. Thomas, can be seen absorbing the abuse with a slight smirk on his face.

Watch the video below or at this link.

