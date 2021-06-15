WATCH: Woman pulls gun on Black family during mall confrontation in Washington state

A video circulating social media shows a woman pulling out a handgun at Westfield Mall in Vancouver, Washington, during a dispute with another family. According to The Columbian, police later found that the gun was not loaded.



Police the woman and the family have a history of fighting, and the woman said she pulled the gun to protect her daughters.

The Columbian reports that the Vancouver police "referred a charge of displaying a firearm against the woman with the gun to the Vancouver City Attorney's Office."

Watch the video below:


girls pull gun at Vancouver mall | Full incident video Vancouver www.youtube.com