New graphic video shows Trump supporters drag officer down Capitol steps to beat him

CNN released a new video showing a Capitol Police officer being beaten nearly to death on the steps of the legendary building.

"You need to understand the full picture about what happened," said CNN host Ana Cabrera. "In this video, there on the right side of your screen at the top of the stairs, you can see the mob dragging a police officer. They drag him down the stairs, and then they brutally begin to beat him. The officer gets stomped on, even hit with a pole that carried the American flag. The rioters used anything they had, a broom, a crutch, even a trump 2020 flag fastened to a pole. And this is even more evidence of how dangerous this situation was and how much worse this attack was than we first knew on Wednesday as it was going on."

Thus far five people have died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

See the horrifying video below:



