Father of Putin's goddaughter captured in Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Telegram/Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday shared photos of Viktor Medvedchuk, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in handcuffs.

On his official Telegram account, Zelenskyy said that he would reveal details of the "special operation" that captured Medvedchuk at a later time.

The photos showed Medvedchuk wearing a camouflage uniform and handcuffs.

Medvedchuk is a business oligarch who Putin was expected to install as the new leader of Ukraine if the Russian invasion succeeded in toppling the current government.

Putin is the godfather of Medvedchuk's daughter.

