WATCH: ‘White lives matter’ turns violent when protester punches man in front of police car

The Huntington Beach, California "White Lives Matter" rally turned violent when two white guys slugged it out on the sidewalk in front of a police car during the event.

At one point, a man using a calm voice said that he wanted to understand the protester.

"Get out of my F*cking way youf*ckin sh*t!" the man in a black shirt appeared to say to the calm guy, plowing through the crowd and shoving the calm guy aside.

The calm guy appears to say he wants to "understand why you hate me."

The violent man reared back and punched the calm guy in the face, drawing "Whoa whoa!" responses from the crowd surrounding them.

"He just wanted to understand you f*cking Nazi b*tch," someone from the crowd shouts.

See a clip below from CJTV Media, LLC, who was living streaming the White Lives Matter rally.

