Virginia lawmakers hoping to unseat Democratic congresswomen use Ukrainian crisis to blast Biden



As the world was still coming to grips with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, used the crisis to raise money for his congressional run in what could be one of the country’s most competitive districts

The subject line of the email that went out Thursday just before 9 a.m. read: “America’s Enemies Know Biden is Weak.”

“No leader respects Joe Biden and no enemy of America fears him,” said the email, which solicited $25, $100 or $250 donations to “take back Congress and force Joe Biden to rebuild our military and restore America’s credibility.”

Like Reeves, Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who is also a strong congressional contender hoping to flip a Democratic-held district, also took aim at Biden. In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Kiggans said Biden “only has himself to blame” for Putin’s refusal to “back down.”

“America, our allies, and the world are less safe with President Biden in the White House,” Kiggans said. “The American people must fight back against this weak administration and demand change this November.”

That drew a rebuke from Kiggans’ would-be opponent, U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk.

“As Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. face a crisis not seen for 80 years, this former Naval officer running against me would like to score political points,” Luria, a Navy veteran herself said, referring to Kiggans’ background as a former Navy pilot.

U.S. Rep Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, whom Reeves would face if he wins a crowded Republican nominating contest, issued a statement Wednesday night reiterating support for “America’s values of freedom, peace and democracy” while avoiding partisan shots.

“We must be united in condemning Putin’s war, an act of aggression that serves only the irrational self-interest of one man,” Spanberger said. “In the hours and days ahead, he must feel the sting of unprecedented sanctions from the United States and our partners around the world.”



With a large segment of the Republican base still strongly loyal to former President Donald Trump, who recently called Putin’s aggression against Ukraine “smart” and “genius,” the prospect of full-blown war on Europe’s eastern edge has drawn mixed responses from Virginia Republicans.

By contrast, instead of condemning Biden, Gov. Glenn Youngkin kept his focus on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens,” Youngkin said on Twitter. “This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable.”

