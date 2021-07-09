Virginia Republicans demand investigation into mean tweets by Prof. Larry Sabato
University of Virginia pollster Larry Sabato talks about the midterm elections/Screenshot

Republicans in Virginia are demanding that University of Virginia President James E. Ryan open an investigation into tweets by Center for Politics founder Dr. Larry Sabato.

"A reasonable taxpaying citizen can readily conclude that Dr. Sabato is demonstrating the rankest form of bitter partisanship," Virginia GOP Chair Rich Anderson wrote in a letter printed on Republican Party of Virginia letterhead.

"In order to have faith in our institutions, it is essential that Virginians hold accountable those public employees and officials who violate institutional values, codes of conduct, and other guidelines of professional behavior."

A spokesperson for the university said Sabato has done nothing wrong.

"There is nothing in our Code of Conduct that limits University employees from engaging in expression that is protected under the First Amendment," the spokesman said.

Anderson complained about eight tweets by Sabato. The first noted Donald Trump's refusal to release his tax returns.


The second tweet concerned Trump's fact-free approach to presidential debates.


The third tweet was in the context of Trump hoping to bring back executions by firing squad while facing accusations of extreme tax fraud. It was in the comments of a Daily Beast story.



The fourth tweet questioned Trump's sanity after he released a 46-minute video pushing his "Big Lie" of voter fraud.


The fifth tweet praised a return to normalcy "after 4 years of the bizarre and disturbing."


The sixth tweet returned to the question of Trump's mental health in the context of the delusional conspiracy theory that he will be "reinstated" as president in August in violation of the Constitution.


The seventh tweet concerned Glenn Youngkin, who is worth hundreds of millions after working as the co-CEO of the private-equity firm The Carlyle Group. Youngkin is now running for governor of Virginia.


The final tweet the GOP believes should result in an investigation concerned Trump's choice of music at his campaign-style rallies.



