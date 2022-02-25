Ukrainian serviceman blows himself up in 'heroic act' to stop Russian tanks: military

A Ukrainian serviceman reportedly sacrificed his life to stop Russian tanks from crossing a bridge out of Crimea.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says that Vitaliy Skakun, who was part of a marine infantry battalion fighting off a column of tanks at the Henichesk bridge in the Kherson region, carried out a mission to blow up the bridge -- and gave his life in the process, according to the military's Facebook page.

“The bridge was mined, but he didn’t manage to get away from there," said Ukraine's General Staff. "According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with them] and said he was going to blow up the bridge. Immediately after an explosion rang out."

Skakun was killed in the blast but the military credited him with “significantly slowing down the advancement of the enemy,” which allowed his comrades to regroup and deploy defenses.

The military plans to commend Skakun for his "heroic act" with a posthumous award.

"Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn!" the General Staff said. "We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!"