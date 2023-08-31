Vivek Ramaswamy vows to let Russia keep occupied Ukraine in exchange for split from China

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is vowing to allow Russia to keep every inch of Ukrainian territory it has occupied if Vladimir Putin promises to cut ties with China. The outspoken Republican candidate told Fox News that he would also cave to Russian demands to keep Ukraine out of NATO in exchange for the hypothetical pledge to break off economic and military alliances with Beijing. “I would freeze the current lines of control,” Ramaswamy said Wednesday night. “I would further make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO. That’s enough to get Putin to do the deal.” If h...
But Olsen determined after interviewing evangelical pastors and grass-roots leaders that Trump isn't a certainty to get that boost. Many Iowa voters remain undecided.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Olsen wrote that, “Their message was surprisingly uniform: Iowa’s evangelicals haven’t made up their minds yet. Many retain affinity for Trump and might still back the former president. But they are taking advantage of the candidates’ frequent trips here to kick the tires and see whether there’s someone they like better — someone, I was repeatedly told, without so much baggage.”
Olsen writes that churchgoing Sioux County evangelicals aren’t just looking at other candidates, but that “not a single person I spoke to was planning to support Trump in the caucuses, although they all said they would grudgingly vote for him in the general election.”
Rev. Joel Kok of Covenant Christian Reformed Church told Olsen: “If you want someone to focus on the policies, it might be better to get away from Trump.”
Olsen nevertheless found that sympathy exists for the former president.
Olsen writes that, “John Klompien, pastor of Calvary Christian Reformed Church, spoke for many when he posited that the indictments and their extensive media coverage were being used to keep the focus on Trump and thereby ‘draw attention away from other candidates who could defeat [President] Biden.’”
