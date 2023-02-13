'The CEO of Anti-Woke Inc' is considering a run for president

Vivek Ramaswamy, the "CEO of Anti-Woke Inc" who's a wealthy author and a regular on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, is thinking about running for president, Politico reported.

“We were taught that you satisfy a moral hunger by going to Ben and Jerry’s and ordering a cup of ice cream with some social justice sprinkles on top,” he said at a dinner event in Iowa. “But we’ve learned in the last couple of years that you cannot satisfy that moral hunger with fast food. And the good news is I think we’re getting hungry again. And I think there’s an opportunity to fill that hunger with something deeper.”

Politico reported, "He is exploring a run for president, testing, among other things, whether his warnings about the dangers of 'wokeism' and socially-responsible investing — in business vernacular what’s called environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing — has political currency with Republican politicians, business leaders and, yes, farmers."

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants and a successful biotech entrepreneur who earned his CEO moniker in a New Yorker article, says he has "developed a vision for American national identity that I have deep conviction for and is the product of my own journey of having lived the gifts that this country has afforded me."

“And the combination of both doing it intellectually and having personally experienced that vision of our nation makes me well suited to articulate that and deliver on it," he said.

According to him, he's taking on the culture wars because he would see colleagues get fed up with virtue signaling and social activism, but still regurgitate progressive rhetoric in public.

“I think the GOP has a historic opportunity to answer the question of what it means to be an American at the moment where we lack a national identity,” he said. “I’m grateful that many Republican governors and other leaders have borrowed my message and woven it into their policy agendas. But when it comes to who leads our country next, I believe that it’s going to take a leader who shares his own vision, not someone else’s, and that’s what calls me to do this.”

Read the full report over at Politico.