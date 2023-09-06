'Scared of his own words': Experts slam Ramaswamy after he fails to answer Trump question

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan asked Vivek Ramaswamy three times about the GOP candidate's past tweets that were critical of Donald Trump, but he failed to answer, leading many in the legal and journalism communities to criticize Ramaswamy.

Hasan posted a video in which he can be seen interviewing Ramaswamy, saying that the conversation "got a little heated." Ramaswamy appears to be refusing to say what he found "abhorrent" about Trump's purported behavior. Ramaswamy never answered.

The yelling match went viral, causing The Guardian's political investigations reporter, Hugo Lowell, to hail the MSNBC interview.

"Mehdi Hasan as usual with the masterclass," the reporter wrote.

Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal also chimed in Wednesday, writing, "Lose yourself," in reference to Ramaswamy's singing of the Eminem song in a video. Eminem later asked Ramaswamy to stop using his music for his political events.

Katyal also wrote, "Wow, Mehdi just destroyed him. Vivek had it right the first time, and is now just running scared of his own words."

Biden delegate Victor Shi said, "Whoa. I have never seen a journalist handle Vivek Ramaswamy in the way Mehdi Hasan just did. He asked hard questions. He was equipped with facts & receipts. He held his feet to the fire. Mehdi gave us a masterclass on how to interview an extreme Republican. BRAVO."