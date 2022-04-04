Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby spoke to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday about the brutality seen over the weekend in Bucha, where Russians tied the hands of men, women and children behind their backs before shooting them. The Russian soldiers then burned the bodies in the streets.

The Kremlin claimed that those actions occurred after Russian soldiers left the city. That was disproven by publicly available satellite imagery.

Serving as the Pentagon spokesperson, Kirby explained what the U.S. is doing to help deliver weapons on the ground to Ukraine and keep the international assistance moving forward.

At the close of the interview, Wallace asked Kirby about the brutal images coming out of the Bucha massacre.

"You've been at that podium through a lot of really painful, really ugly chapters in human history," she explained. "I wonder if you could talk about what you thought this weekend when you saw the first pictures out of Bucha."

"I'm," he said, pausing and looking away and then down. "I'm a grandfather," he continued, clearing his throat. Wallace's eyes began to water. "And you know, I just -- I had the same reaction, I think, so many other people did. It turned my stomach. It turned my stomach."

Visiting Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky broke down.

