Voters from every party disapprove of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after she left the Democrats

At the end of 2022, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) left the Democratic Party to become an Independent. Now, barely one month later, majorities of both local Democratic and Independent voters disapprove of her, endangering her likely 2024 re-election bid.

A new Morning Consult survey found that 59 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters disapprove of the job she’s doing. (Only 30 percent approve.) A majority of independent voters also disapprove of her job performance (43 percent) and a majority of Republican voters disapprove of her as well (48 percent).

Tellingly, her highest job approval ratings came from 43 percent of Republican voters.

After Sinema switched her party affiliation, she was ditched by high-profile Democratic consultants. Although she hasn’t yet announced a re-election bid, Arizona Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton, are both expected to run for the state’s U.S. Senate seat. If Sinema runs, she’ll likely face a three-way contest against a Democrat and a Republican in the general election.

But while she may split the Democratic and Republican votes, it seems neither will be enough to actually elect her. Unfortunately, the votes she wins may be enough to help the Democratic candidate lose to a Republican.

It’s understandable why Democrats disapprove of her.

During her time in Congress, she has given speeches on why it’s important to uphold Jim Crow-era filibuster rules in the Senate, even though the rules helped block important voting rights legislation and more.

She also gained infamy when she playfully gave a thumbs down in the Senate to oppose a $15 an hour minimum wage, and was captured on camera ignoring her own constituent.

Her antics, and her refusal to help stump for Democratic candidates during the latest midterm election cycle, have led to her being censured by the Arizona Democratic Party

