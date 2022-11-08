Voters in Louisiana rerouted to new polling place after bomb threat

After bomb threat at a Jefferson Parish polling place Tuesday morning, voters are being rerouted to a new precinct, parish official say.



According to the Kenner Police Department, Kenner Discovery School, one of the area’s polling locations, received a bomb threat Tuesday morning. No children were at the school due to Election Day.

‼️ Kenner Discovery School received a bomb threat earlier this morning. Kenner Police are on scene investigating and trying to determine if this will be related to a bomb threat the school received on Thursday, November 3, 2022. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/A1q9ZxzbAS

— Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) November 8, 2022

In a statement, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said that after a quick investigation, Kenner Chief of Police Keith Conley and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto determined that the incident was not intended to target voters or election workers.

Jefferson Parish officials said in a statement on Twitter that voters assigned to the Kenner Discovery precinct will now vote at Audubon Elementary, less than two miles away at 200 W. Loyola Drive in Kenner.

Voters with questions about their polling place are advised to contact the Secretary of State’s election hotline at 800-883-2805.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

