Veterans group blasts 'defeated loser' Trump for continued praise of 'butcher' Putin in new TV ad
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin AFP/File / DON EMMERT, Natalia KOLESNIKOVA

The VoteVets progressive political action committee, whose mission is to elect Democratic veterans to Congress, is out with blistering TV spot that blasts Republicans for their continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin even as he pursues the war on Ukraine,

The group’s 76-second ad, released Wednesday, shows former President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo complimenting the Russian leader, who is receiving global condemnation following his order to invade Ukraine.

“Nothing good comes from appeasing a dictator, whether it’s the butcher in Moscow or the defeated loser in Mar-a-Lago,” says the video’s narrator.

“Remember, Donald Trump was impeached for threatening to withhold military aid for Ukraine,” the voiceover continues. “Aid Ukraine needed to hold off Russian aggression. He tried to extort Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the hero now leading the resistance on the streets.”

The narrator recalls how “52 out of 53 Republican senators voted to let Trump get away with it,” Trump “divided NATO, threatened to pull America out and convinced his pal Putin that the west was weak.”

“Donald Trump’s appeasement of Putin wasn’t just a personal act of treason, it’s the Republican Party’s official position,” the spot concludes.

You can watch that spot below:

