‘I have been indicted’: Michigan lawyer says she'll be charged in vote machine tampering case

A woman suspected of plotting to tamper with Michigan voting machines in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election said she has been indicted and that she expects to be arraigned next week, Bridge Michigan reports.

Stefanie Lambert confirmed the indictment during an appearance on a conservative podcast in which she appeared to brush off concerns about the legal matter.

“My attorney has been informed that I have been indicted by DJ Hilson, the special prosecutor in Michigan, working at the request of (Attorney General) Dana Nessel,” Lambert said.

“I'm not losing any sleep over this,” Lambert added. “I know that I've done absolutely nothing illegal. My clients have not done anything illegal.”

Lambert has worked in support of 2020 election deniers nationwide, the report said.

The Detroit-based attorney is among nine people who Nessel’s office alleged in a 2022 petition for a special counsel “orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access” to voting machines in multiple jurisdictions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Jonathan Oosting writes for Bridge Michigan that, “At issue are voting machines used in the 2020 presidential election, and potentially criminal attempts to access those machines to try and prove Trump's unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud cost him that year's contest.”

Read the full article here.