'Vulgar, threatening, loud': Mike Lindell freaks out over 'lumpy' pillow claim

According to a Friday, September 8 report published by The Daily Beast, MyPillow chief executive officer and election denier Mike Lindell recently lost his cool over claims that the pillows he sells are flawed.

Per the Beast, footage from a recent deposition "with a former Dominion Voting Systems executive who filed a federal defamation lawsuit against" the CEO "shows Lindell melt down when he's shown a customer complaint describing a MyPillow product as 'lumpy.'"

Lindell insisted, "No, they're not lumpy pillows … when you say lumpy pillows, now you're an a**hole! You got that? You're an a**hole is what you are! Lumpy pillows? Kiss my a**. Put that in your book."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

The conservative CEO then added, "Obviously you don't have a MyPillow, too. You don't, do you?"

Per the report, "In a motion filed this week asking the judge to sanction Lindell for his behavior," Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer said the conspiracy theorist was "'vulgar, threatening, loud (and) disrespectful' during three different depositions in the case," according to the Colorado Sun.

The Beast notes that "Lindell refused to provide a direct answer to virtually every question asked, instead opting to shout over Dr. Coomer's counsel and then provide lengthy, meandering filibusters that each consumed substantial amounts of time and several pages of transcript, the motion reads."

READ MORE: Mike Lindell sees 'My Cousin Vinny' as a blueprint for victory in Dominion lawsuit

The Daily Beast's full report is available at this link (subscription required).