Pregnant woman shot by Walgreens worker who suspected her of shoplifting: report
Crime scene (Shuttershock)

Doctors were forced to perform an emergency c-section and deliver a premature baby after a pregnant woman was shot by a Walgreens worker who suspected her of shoplifting, WKRN reported.

According to police, the employee recorded two women with his cell phone as they left the Nashville store and started loading items the worker believed they hadn't paid for into a car. Officers said one of the women pulled out a can of mace and sprayed the employee.

The worker then pulled a semi-automatic pistol and began shooting, saying he was afraid for his life because he didn't know if the women were armed, the report said.

One of suspected shoplifters, a 34-year-old woman, was seven months pregnant and was shot multiple times by the employee, according to the report.

Both the woman and her baby are in critical but stable condition after the c-section was performed, WKRN reported.

SmartNews