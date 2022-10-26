Fox's Brett Baier grills Herschel Walker: ‘You’re saying you don’t know this person?’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Wednesday repeatedly asked GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker if he knew the identity of the latest woman to accuse him of paying for her to have an abortion.

"A second woman has come forward to say Herschel Walker urged her to abort their child, claiming that the football star turned GOP Senate candidate personally drove her to a clinic in the 1990s to have an abortion against her wishes," The Daily Beast reported. "The woman came forward Wednesday during a shocking virtual press conference hosted by her attorney, Gloria Allred, during which she read a statement detailing their yearslong romantic relationship and saying that she was protecting her identity not because she was 'a coward,' but 'to protect the ones I love.'"

When the first woman came forward, Walker denied knowing her, but she later revealed she went on to have a child with Walker and shared text messages with the candidate's wife.

"The woman, who did not reveal her face in the press conference, told reporters that she and Walker, an anti-abortion absolutist who has said there should be no legal exceptions for the procedure, conceived the child during a longterm, intimate extramarital affair," The Beast reported. "She said she was motivated by Walker’s hypocrisy on the issue, not politics, claiming to be a registered independent who had voted for former President Donald Trump in both elections."

"Obviously, we have to address the elephant in the room today," Baier began "and that is another accuser has come forward — anonymous, although she spoke to reporters today — saying that you pressured her to have an abortion and paid for it."

"How do you respond to that?" Baier asked.

"Well, that's a lie," Walker replied. "And I've said that's a lie."

"Alright, well, this was Gloria Allred," Baier said, "came forward with this client. You're saying you don't know this person?"

"What I'm saying is this is a lie," Walker replied.

He said he would not play "guessing games" about the woman's identity.

