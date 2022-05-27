Walmart greeter shot and another killed at supercenter in Cincinnati suburbs: report
Screengrab.

One person was killed and a second wounded at a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Fairfield Township, Ohio around 8 p.m.

"Video was sent to us that shows one person dead inside the store and a worker shot," Sheree Paolello of WLWT-TV reported. "So graphic and awful."

WCPO reports a Walmart employee said the wounded victim worked at the school as a greeter.

Authorities said it was not an active shooter situation.

"Fairfield Township authorities, Liberty Township authorities, Butler county deputies and officials with the city of Hamilton are all responding to the scene," WLWT-TV reports.


