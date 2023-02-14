Charlie Kirk claims Ohio train derailment is proof of a 'war against white people'

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk on Tuesday claimed that the recent train derailment in Ohio was a proof that the Biden administration has started a "war against white people."
Kirk's statement has been parroted by Fox News and other far-right conservative media outlets, according to The Daily Beast.
The train derailment in eastern Ohio on Feb. 3, was not addressed fast enough by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to Kirk, and is evidence that the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden has bad intentions for the rural white American population, even though that is the same demographic that Biden grew up in in nearby Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The Ohio train derailment fits into Kirk's narrative, as he is the leader of the former President Donald Trump-inspired youth group Turning Point USA.
To continue his false equivalence over the domestic tragedy, he compared the accident location if it hypothetically occurred in downtown Atlanta, with a heavy minority population, completely disregarding Atlanta being one of the top 10 largest cities in the U.S.
“I will prove it to you,” Kirk said. “If this train derailment happened in downtown Atlanta in the densely populated Black neighborhoods, this would be the number one news story. It would be Flint water crisis 2.0. There would be clamoring and activism and talks for reparations.”