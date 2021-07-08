MAGA-rioting Seattle cops should be fired for role in 'active insurrection' on January 6th: investigators

Two more Trump supporters are likely to lose their taxpayer-funded paychecks over their role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Seattle Times reports that a six-month investigation has concluded two off-duty Seattle cops who participated in the "active insurrection" at the United States Capitol on January 6th should be fired.

In addition to condemning Seattle Police officers Alexander Everett and Caitlin Rochelle for participating in the riot, the report also flagged them for downplaying and "likely" lying to internal investigators about their actions.

The two were among six Seattle Police officers who traveled to Washington, DC for the "Stop the Steal" effort to overturn the election results. Three were cleared of unprofessional conduct, while the investigation into a fourth office was inconclusive.

The report had harsh words for the two officers recommended for termination.

"Their conduct is made even more egregious by the events that were going on around them. While they smiled and looked at the Capitol Building, as captured by the video stills, rioters defiled the seat of American democracy and assaulted numerous fellow officers. That they, as [Seattle Police Department] officers, were direct witnesses to the acts that were going on around them, including the scaling of the Capitol Building walls, but did and said nothing, compounds this," the report noted.

Rep. Primila Jayapal (D-WA), who represents Seattle in Congress, praised the investigation.

"Every person involved in the deadliest attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 must be held FULLY accountable. This investigation is an important step towards justice," Jayapal wrote.