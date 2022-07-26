Washington names migration expert as new chief of embassy in Havana

All this leads Reilly to believe that we should "expect to see another attempt at what's colloquially known as the idiot defense" in Jensen's efforts to avoid jail time for his actions.

Reilly then cites past statements made by Jensen in which he says he looked "like a complete idiot" when he said he was at the White House and not the Capitol.

Jensen in the past has repeatedly gotten himself into trouble for disobeying court orders restricting his activities as a precondition of his pretrial release from jail.

Last year, for example, Jensen was sent back to prison because he broke a court order against using the internet by livestreaming MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's "Cyber Symposium" that notoriously failed to show President Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election.