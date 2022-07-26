Washington names migration expert as new chief of embassy in Havana

View of the US embassy in Havana, on Feb. 3, 2022. - Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
The U.S. State Department has named Benjamin Ziff, a career diplomat who was in charge of the agency’s migration policies for Latin America and the Caribbean, as the new chief of mission for the American Embassy in Havana. In a statement Monday, the embassy said Ziff assumed the role of chargé d’affaires on July 15. Previously, he headed a working group responsible for coordinating the department’s migration policy and strategy for the Western Hemisphere. He has been a deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and deputy director of the Office of Central American Af...