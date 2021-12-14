DC attorney general to sue Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militias for Jan 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Tuesday that the district will sue the militia groups the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys for their involvement around the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Washington Post, Racine intends to use the modern version of the KKK Act from 1871 which was made to ensure government leaders could carry out their duties and after the Civil War, protect civil rights.

There are already two suits that are similar from Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and by police officers who faced off against the attackers on Jan. 6.

The move comes as many of the militia groups lost a massive civil suit in Charlottesville, Virginia that mandated they pay millions to those they attacked during that riot. It effectively bankrupted many of the "Unite the Right" leaders and their organizations.

This will be the first government to go this route. Racine said that he hopes the lawsuit will result in "full restitution and recompense" for the city after the city was destroyed.

“I think the damages are substantial,” he said in a Post interview. “If it so happens that it bankrupts or puts these individuals and entities in financial peril, so be it.”

He told reporters gathered Tuesday that the two militia groups are nothing more than "vigilantes, members of a mob, insurrectionists who sought to crush our country's freedom."

Answering questions at the close of the press conference, Racine said that he looks forward to civil discovery because he wants to find out who funds the groups and who funded their participation in Jan. 6.

Watch the full press event in the video below:



