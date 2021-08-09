WATCH: Fox News host cackles after disparaging CNN host as 'that dumb broad'

Fox News was apparently still angry about a segment CNN ran on Saturday.

In that segment, CNN anchor Jim Acosta suggested naming future COVID-19 variants after Republican governors refusing to utilize public health measures.

"Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is barring school districts in the state from enacting mask mandates. Never mind that conservatives tend to support local control over their schools, that's only part of the problem. The problem is that Florida has been one of the leaders in the U.S. in COVID cases, just as kids too young to be vaccinated are heading back to the classroom," Acosta said. "DeSantis has put his own stamp in this anti-science crusade, bashing Dr. Fauci, selling koozies and T-shirts that say 'Don't Fauci my Florida.'"

"Perhaps it's time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them instead of the Delta variant. Why not call it the DeSantis variant? We could sell beer koozies that say 'Don't Florida my Fauci' and use the money to help pay for all of the funerals that will be coming in the days to come," he suggested.

Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld slammed the program 48 hours after it aired.

During his rant, Gutfeld mentioned a "dumb broad" at CNN for "doing the same thing," before he cackled at his own insult.

The day after Acosta's segment aired — and before Gutfeld broadcast his reaction — Florida set yet another one-day record with 28,317 new cases of coronavirus.





Greg Gutfeld: "And then you have that dumb broad from the morning doing the same thing. I can't remember her name."



*cackles* pic.twitter.com/qgg6w92Mrj

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 9, 2021



