Watch: George Conway questions judge's competence after her 'absolutely atrocious' Mar-a-Lago ruling

Conservative attorney George Conway tore into United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday evening after Cannon assigned a special master to review classified documents in former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Justice Department.

"I don't know that it's going to be a huge setback in the long term but it's gonna delay them to some extent," Conway said to CNN's John Berman of Senior District Court Judge Raymond Dearie of the Eastern District of New York, who was Team Trump's top choice.

Cannon also denied the Justice Department's motion to gain access to the highly sensitive documents that it claims have national security significance and that it needs for its probe into the trove that was seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during its August 8th search warrant execution at Trump's Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago compound.

Among the collection was a foreign government's nuclear capabilities.

Although Trump maintains that the top-secret materials were his and that he has the absolute right to keep whatever he wants, he has not provided an explanation as to why he hoarded them inside his beach house in the first place, other than his belief that he could.

Consequently, numerous legal experts condemned Cannon's ruling after it was handed down.

Conway's critique, however, was uniquely harsh:

This ruling is absolutely a disgrace. And I don't think it's going to take very much to overturn it. I mean, Bill Barr last week told 'The New York Times' that the original motion by Donald Trump's lawyers was a crock of sh*t. A crock of sh*t. That's what he said to 'The New York Times.'

This opinion is worse than that because this opinion focuses on a motion, decides on a motion that is focused on just the documents that were marked 'classified.' And the judge claims in this opinion without any basis that there are factual and legal disputes about those documents.

Well, there are no factual disputes over whether a document bears classified markings. That's ridiculous. And there is no dispute that a document taken from the White House, stolen from the White House, that belongs, that was prepared by government officials – national security officials – there's no dispute that those documents belong to the government of the United States.

Conway's review continued:

Even Trump's lawyers did not actually make the specific claim that these documents were somehow magically declassified by the brainwaves of Donald Trump! And as your colleagues found – Jamie Gangel and others – eighteen Trump Administration officials laughed at the proposition that these documents were declassified.

He added:

And it doesn't even matter whether these documents were declassified because the charges at issue here don't deal with classification. They deal with national security interests.

Conway then ripped into Cannon an additional time and questioned her competency as a jurist:

This opinion is absolutely atrocious. And I have to say, and I've never said this publicly about a federal judge in my life, you have to wonder whether this judge belongs on a federal bench.

Watch below or at this link.