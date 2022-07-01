Screams heard in shocking video as driver opens fire in Georgia road rage shooting

A driver was shot during an apparent road rage incident in Cherokee County, Georgia, this Thursday, and the incident was caught on video.

According to Fox5, a police officer witnessed the incident and carried out a traffic stop on the shooter. Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies later found a driver who appeared to be shot twice who they rushed to the hospital. The driver is expected to survive.

Video of the incident, posted to Reddit, shows a red truck pulling alongside a blue BMW before someone inside the truck fires about 14 shots into the BMW. As the shots ring out, other cars in the vicinity try to escape, as well as the driver in the BMW.

The Reddit post claims the shooting was related to some sort of domestic dispute, but that information has not been confirmed.

