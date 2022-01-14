Capitol rioter runs to local media to clear his name after feds unseal criminal complaint against him

Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory allegedly motivated a Tennessee man charged with four federal counts for his alleged role on Jan. 6.

James Wayne Brooks, 50, asked to share "his side of the story" with local news outlet WJHL-TV after the Department of Justice unsealed a criminal case against him.

“What we were being told was that the FBI and the soldiers were standing behind Trump because it was a fraudulent election and arrests were going to be made,” Brooks said, referring to false claims that were spread by far-right media.

“President Trump asked that we march to the Capitol and so we did,” he said. “That could have got some extremists wound very tight. I can’t speak for them. I can only speak for myself.”

But even if he had known that Trump had decisively lost and that the world isn't run by a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles, Brooks said he still would have traveled to DC for Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally.

“If had known then, what I know now, that all the QAnon, underground news stuff I was reading was false, I would’ve still went, but I would not have entered the Capitol building,” Brooks said.

Yet even after Jan. 6, Brooks was still spreading right-wing disinformation online.

"His Facebook page also-contained anti-Biden, anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti–transgender, pro-Ashli Babbitt, and pro-Second Amendment material," Law & Crime reported on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack.

Watch: