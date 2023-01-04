Watch: Lauren Boebert refuses to say if she will bring a gun into the Capitol following removal of metal detectors
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

United States Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) was stopped by a New York Post reporter while she was entering the Capitol on Tuesday as the metal detectors that were installed following the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the direction of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) were being dismantled.

"Boebert pledged to tote a Glock in DC" just three days before the deadly attack, the Postrecalled, prompting Pelosi to place them at points of entry.

Boebert – a second-term right-wing lawmaker who in 2021 faced criticism for publishing a Christmas card featuring her children posing with assault rifles – was not shy about her disdain for the "garbage" that was intended to protect the seat of the federal government.

“I think they should be removed from the Capitol, filled with Tannerite, and blown up,” Boebert told the Post.

"Congresswoman," the interviewer began, "This was put here in part because of you. Do you have a response to whether Democrats are going to feel unsafe? Should they feel unsafe?"

"Absolutely not. They should not feel unsafe," Boebert beamed, boasting that "if they do, they should come see me for a concealed carry weapons permit, and I can make sure that they are locked and loaded in Washington."

The Capitol Police notes on its website that "firearms, dangerous weapons, explosives, or incendiary devices are prohibited" in and around the complex.

"What do you think of Pelosi using that as a justification for these metal detectors?" the correspondent asked.

"Nancy Pelosi has been a monster of a speaker, and I'm very happy that she no longer has the gavel and little political stunts like the magnetometers are gone for," Boebert thrashed.

"Will you be bringing a gun onto the House floor?" the gentleman queried.

Boebert ignored the question.

Watch below.

