WATCH LIVE: Congress debates impeaching Donald Trump — for a second time
Rep, Adam Schiff (Screen cap).

The United States Congress on Wednesday will debate impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives released a 76-page report on why Trump is being impeached.

Trump is being charged with incitement of insurrection.

Watch live video below:


WATCH LIVE | House votes on articles of impeachment against Trump www.youtube.com