Watch live video: Sarah Sanders delivers GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot)

Arkansas governor and former White house press secretary Sarah Sanders is delivering the Republican response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

An unnamed Sanders spokesperson told CBS News that she “will seek to contrast Republicans with Mr. Biden and the Democrats, claiming Republicans are for freedom while Democrats are for government control. The choice, she will suggest, isn't between right or left, but between ‘normal and crazy.’”

“Sanders will say Republicans are fighting to hold the president accountable, while they stand for safe communities, jobs, and freedom from the ‘woke’ mobs in state capitals,“ the official said.

Watch live video below:

Watch Live: Republican Response to State of the Union | WSJ www.youtube.com