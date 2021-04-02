WATCH: Liberal-bashing anti-masker gives Nazi salute during racist Jamba Juice tirade
Screenshot via Fox11

A maskless man was caught on video going on a racist rant after he was asked to leave a Jamba Juice in Los Angeles, Fox 11 reports.

"That's all you do -- you work at Jamba Juice," the man says to a store employee. "Go back to your country."

"You go back to your country too," the man says to the person recording the video.

At one point, the man gives the person recording the video a Nazi salute.

Watch the video below, via Fox 11: