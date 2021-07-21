WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene bursts out laughing when asked about COVID-19 deaths

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia recently downplayed the severity of COVID-19's impact on Georgia residents who are young and aren't obese. But Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Tia Mitchell, this week, reminded the far-right Republican congresswoman that not everyone who is getting really sick with COVID-19 is older or overweight.

In Northwest Georgia, a five-year-old child named Wyatt Gary Gibson became infected with COVID-19 before dying in a Chattanooga, Tennessee hospital on July 16, though these kinds of cases are rare. Miller asked Greene if she feels "any responsibility" for spreading false information about COVID-19, noting that "there are children" and "skinny people" who "have died of the coronavirus." And Greene, dismissive of the question, started laughing and told Mitchell, "Gee, you crack me up. You know what, I think people's responsibility is their own."


Video