WATCH: Michael Cohen rips Trump’s ‘money-grabbing, superspreader rally' in Alabama

Longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen had harsh words for his former boss holding a political rally in Cullman, Alabama as the state is suffering a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Cohen was interviewed on Saturday by MSNBC's Alex Witt.

"Tens of thousands expect to see Trump make his first appearance in that state in four years, but it comes as the city hosting today's event just declared a COVID-related state of emergency as the state is struggling with a surge of COVID cases," Witt reported.



"Let's go to the headlines in Alabama. This state has run out of ICU capacity, coronavirus cases are surging, and yet Donald Trump is still holding his rally. Do you think he has any concern whatsoever about this?" Witt asked Cohen. "I mean, what does it say to you about him? And has he forgotten he survived a very serious case of COVID."



"Actually, not one but two," Cohen replied. "But what it says to me about Donald Trump and what it should say to every American out there is that it is irresponsible, it is ignorant, and worse than that, it's immoral."

"First of all, the country is seeing right now in very significant spike in the coronavirus," he continued. "And I believe, as you just stated, that Alabama is now somewhere around 50% increase, that there's a shortage of ICU beds and he thinks now is the time to host a money-grifting, superspreader rally? I mean, what is going on in this man's mind? Nobody knows, only Donald Trump knows and honestly, none of us want to be in his head."

"And here's is the answer. It is because he doesn't care about anyone or anything — even the few supporters that he still has remaining," Cohen said. "So, like I said, it is just completely irresponsible, it's completely ignorant, and it's completely immoral."

Watch: