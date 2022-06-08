WATCH: Mother of Buffalo victim invites lawmakers to help 'clean' son's bullet wounds caused by AR-15
People embrace at a vigil outside of Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York a day after a mass shooting left 10 people dead, in what authorities described as a racially motivated attack

Zeneta Everhart, whose 21-year-old son was shot in the neck and back during a racist massacre in Buffalo last month, told members of Congress at a House hearing Wednesday that if listening to her testimony doesn't compel them to take action against gun violence, they should visit her home to help "clean Zaire's wounds so that you may see up close the damage that has been caused."

"To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you: My son, Zaire, has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back, and another on his left leg, caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15," said Everhart, fighting back tears.

"As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back," she continued. "Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children."

"As an elected official, it is your duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and all of the children and citizens in this country," Everhart added. "Commonsense gun laws are not about your personal feelings or beliefs. You are elected because you have been chosen and are trusted to protect us. But let me say to you here today: I do not feel protected. No citizen needs an AR-15."

Watch:

