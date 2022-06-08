WATCH: Mother of Buffalo victim invites lawmakers to help 'clean' son's bullet wounds caused by AR-15

People embrace at a vigil outside of Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York a day after a mass shooting left 10 people dead, in what authorities described as a racially motivated attack
Zeneta Everhart, whose 21-year-old son was shot in the neck and back during a racist massacre in Buffalo last month, told members of Congress at a House hearing Wednesday that if listening to her testimony doesn't compel them to take action against gun violence, they should visit her home to help "clean Zaire's wounds so that you may see up close the damage that has been caused."
"To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you: My son, Zaire, has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back, and another on his left leg, caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15," said Everhart, fighting back tears.
"As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back," she continued. "Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children."
"As an elected official, it is your duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and all of the children and citizens in this country," Everhart added. "Commonsense gun laws are not about your personal feelings or beliefs. You are elected because you have been chosen and are trusted to protect us. But let me say to you here today: I do not feel protected. No citizen needs an AR-15."
The first-term Colorado Republican allegedly inflated her mileage totals in 2020 and then used more than $20,000 in campaign reimbursements to pay off years worth of tax liens on her restaurant, and state officials confirmed the matter had been forwarded to an interagency group for investigation, reported the New York Times.
“Utilizing an illegal source of funds or ill-gotten funds to pay off a tax lien is illegal in Colorado and under federal law,” reads a complaint sent to the Colorado attorney general's office by the the American Muckrakers PAC. “That is the very definition of ill-gotten funds.”
The allegations against Boebert were first reported in February 2021, claiming that Boebert had cashed two checks from her campaign totaling $22,259 for mileage reimbursement, but that figure worked out to 38,712 miles -- which is significantly further than the planet's 24,901-mile circumference.
“Colorado deserves more than an irresponsible, loudmouth member of Congress,” said David Wheeler, the PAC’s president. “Maybe it’s time for Boebert to look for another line of work.”
The American Muckrackers PAC was also behind a stream of damaging information released about Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in the weeks ahead of his Republican primary election defeat, but Wheeler said the complaint was filed after previous complaints to the Federal Election Commission stalled, and the House Ethics Committee declined to say whether the issue was under investigation.
“This is not an attack on Lauren Boebert,” Wheeler said. “Had Rep. Boebert paid her restaurant staff properly and also paid the unemployment premiums to the State of Colorado, an investigation never would have been necessary.”
Boebert's campaign later amended the mileage reimbursement to include travel expenses and hotel rooms, but the new filing still shows $17,280 in mileage reimbursements.
A woman is dead and six people are in life-threatening condition after a car struck a school group in a busy shopping district in the German capital on Wednesday, fire officials said.
A 29-year-old German-Armenian man drove his Renault compact car onto the pavement of the west Berlin throughfare Kurfürstendamm and into a group of people at around 10:26 am (0826 GMT), police said.
The person killed was a teacher from the central German state of Hesse who was visiting the city with a school class. Some 10th grade pupils were among the pedestrians injured, along with another teacher, the Hessian state government said.
The tenth grade class was from Bad Arolsen in northern Hesse.
In all, six people were in critical condition, three were suffering from injuries described as serious, and several other were slightly wounded. The fire brigade did not give an exact number of victims or reveal more details about their identities.
The driver, who lives in Berlin, was detained shortly after the incident occurred. Police chief Barbara Slowik referred to him as a "suspect" who was now in hospital, but did not speak about a possible motive.
Posters with inscriptions were found in the car in addition to written documents stating views on Turkey, a top city security official, Iris Spranger, said.
She said the documents did not amount to a confession, denying what sources had previously told German media outlets, including dpa.
The man ploughed into the pedestrians on the pavement, then returned to the road before hitting a car and crashing into a nearby a perfume shop, police said. Afterwards a body could be seen lying near an an intersection.
A memorial to the victims is set for 7 pm (1700 GMT) at the historic Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, near the scene of the crash.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade told dpa that a post had been set up at the church to provide psychosocial emergency care for witnesses.
Several hours after the incident, the Europacenter shopping centre was partially evacuated.
The reason was a closer examination of the perpetrator's car, which was parked opposite the large shopping centre on the other side of the street. It was purely a precautionary measure in case there was something dangerous in the car, the police said.
The location of the Wednesday morning incident was in the same area as an Islamist terrorist attack took place at a Berlin Christmas market there in 2016.
Tunisian national Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker, drove a stolen lorry through the festive gathering in the square in front of the landmark church near Kurfürstendamm. Amri was shot dead in Italy several days after the attack.
Eleven people died in the immediate aftermath of the carnage, while another man who was severely injured died in October 2021. More than 70 people were injured.
The original driver of the truck was shot dead by the assailant in a hijacking hours before the market ramming.
Co-host Sunny Hostin asked conservative guest host Lindsey Granger what why Republicans are unwilling to take steps on gun safety laws that enjoy the support of the overwhelming majority of Americans, such as universal background checks.
Granger pivoted to saying that she wants the parties to "have realistic conversations" about the gun crisis. She cited Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who has been fighting for gun regulations for nearly a decade after the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting. He encouraged members to not let "perfect be the enemy of good."
Joy Behar said that if there were term limits for federal officials that it would go a long way to ensuring that meaningful legislation would pass. She also cited campaign finance laws and the filibuster.
"Republicans need to find a conscience because when this happened in New Zealand, when this happened in Christchurch, and you had an act of terrorism, those automatic weapons were gone, and guess what? That was in 2019, and this didn't happen again," said Sunny Hostin. "They enacted legislation and it was over. Why can't Republicans find their conscience? Why can't they find their hearts, and why can't they get this done? I don't care about the perfect being the enemy of good. What about right and wrong?"
Granger maintained that Republicans aren't willing to support such measures as an assault weapons ban and instead encouraged people to focus on measures that have a shot at getting 60 Senate votes.
In the second segment, Whoopi Goldberg showed a clip of Garnell Whitfield Jr., who spoke to the Senate about his mother, Ruth Whitfield, who was among the ten killed in the Tops supermarket by a white supremacist who targeted the neighborhood.
"I have been saying it for weeks, and I'm going to say it again," said Goldberg. "It is up to us. It is up to us. You are going to make a decision when you go vote about who you're putting in, who you want to take action where we need action taken. It's up to us because they will only do what we tell them to do. So, in your heart, will they take to heart what this man has said? It's up to y'all or is this going to be something else that falls on deaf ears?"
Hostin said that it would be ignored. "I mean, the Republicans voted down the domestic terrorism bill. That just happened a few weeks ago. Christopher Wray, I think it was two years ago testified that the largest threat against the country is white supremacy. the FBI director testified to that. And the Republicans voted down the domestic terrorism bill."
"Those are their voters. Why wouldn't they?" Behar shot back.
After Granger went off on a tangent about gun owners who want better safety laws, Hostin again cited the terrorism issue.
"Let's talk about domestic terrorism and white supremacy, and the issue he was talking about," Hostin continued. "Why did the Republican Party vote down that? When you talk about what happened on 9/11, right, and that was Islamic terror, that's only 20 percent of the terrorism that affected this country. We upended our entire airline industry, our entire security system, and that type of threat never happened again. And 75 percent of the terrorism that happens here is from the political right and its white supremacy. We have done nothing to address it. Nothing to address it."