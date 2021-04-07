WATCH: Newsmax host has a meltdown over ‘Kamala’s cackle’ — and insists she is the ‘new witch in town’
Screengrab.

Newsmax personality Grant Stinchfield pontificated on Monday about how Vice President Kamala Harris laughs -- and concluded that she is a witch.

"So, it got me thinking about Kamala's cackling," Stinchfield said.

"She is probably going to be president sooner rather than later, alright? She's supposed to be the leader all women should look up to. But all I can actually remember her doing since taking office is cackling -- at the most strange moments too," he said.

Stinchfield then showed video clips of Harris laughing.

After the montage, Stinchfield groaned and said, "It's not even funny."

He then added the quality of analysis one can expect at Newsmax.

"So, I was racking my brain watching those clips right there, trying to figure out, 'Who in the heck does this woman remind me of?' And then I realized, she's from out west, and then it hit me," he said, playing clips of fictional witches in films.

"Oh boy," Stinchfield said with a laugh. "That's her, that's cackling Kamala, the wicked witch of the west."

"Nancy Pelosi, move over, there's a new witch in town, and her name of course is cackling Kamala," he said. "Oh, how sad is that?"