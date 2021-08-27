WATCH: Mask-hating parents use their own toddler as a political prop during angry rants

Anti-maskers this week used a toddler as a political prop while protesting a back-to-school discussion hosted by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

The event was cut short when anti-mask protesters "began shouting about Lamont's policy to continue requiring students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings through Sept. 30 and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for state workers" the Hartford Courant reported.



Video of the town hall was posted to Twitter by attorney Ron Filipkowski.

"A deranged parent smothered his baby's mouth with a mask and hand, while waiving his baby in the air, in front of CT Governor Ned Lamont at a public forum in Cheshire today, to try and claim masks are child abuse," he wrote.

"And here is mom outside with the baby and kids with a rant of her own," he explained.

