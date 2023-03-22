trump plane gage skidmore
President Donald Trump at his plane (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A serial prankster recently pulled off a tremendous feat by infiltrating a right-wing news outlet and spewing harsh truths about former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, March 21, footage of the prankster's quick interview began circulating on social media. According to HuffPost, Jason Selvig, one-half of the politically progressive comedic group, The Good Liars, appeared on an online streaming segment for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN).

As the news outlet was covering the Trump rallies in New York ahead of his impending arrest, Selvig appeared on camera to weigh in.

“This is a political prosecution, it has to be,” Selvig said during the interview. “That’s the only way it could be happening right now.”

“The only other option is that Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes and is a loser who can’t deal with the fact that he lost the election because he based his whole personality on being a winner and calling people losers," he added.

Selvig's remarks come as Republican leaders and lawmakers have thrown allegations of political motivation at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over his office's investigation into a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had an affair.

Lawmakers like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have all verbalized their concerns.

As Republicans rally behind Trump in the midst of this investigation, there are also predictions about a possible arrest and indictment of the former president — and how such actions may shift the presidential campaign trajectory in Trump's favor.

"If you want to talk about how to unify Republicans behind Donald Trump in the primary, having an unhinged left-wing prosecution, complete with perhaps a perp walk for the cameras, that ends up being thrown out and ends in failure could be the single biggest in-kind gift to the Donald Trump campaign of this entire cycle,” Cruz (R-Texas) said during a segment of his podcast on Monday, March 20.

Although Trump has warned that he could be arrested as early as today, no arrest has been made, as of yet.

Watch the video below or at this link.

