Watch: President Biden calls for Russia’s ‘brutal’ Putin to be tried for war crimes
President Joe Biden (Screen Capture)

Monday morning President Joe Biden called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes after the weekend delivered horrific news reports and images documenting at least hundreds of murders and violent rapes of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers.

"You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal," Biden said on the White House lawn. "Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him – he is a war criminal."

"Well, we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the details so this can be – have an actual war crimes trial."

"This guy is brutal. And what's happening to Buka is outrageous. And everyone's seen it."

Watch:

Video