Watch: Presidents Biden and Obama release election day message

Former President Barack Obama teamed up with President Joe Biden to release a quick Election Day video message. The pair, once together in the White House as President and Vice President, were back together over the weekend, campaigning in Pennsylvania.

"Joe Biden was joined by Barack Obama on the campaign trail in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Sunday as the US gets ready to vote in new members of Congress and the Senate," The Guardian reports. "Biden also addressed supporters in Westchester, New York, where he echoed his message that 'democracy is literally on the ballot'. Donald Trump also visited Pennsylvania, where the former president attended a rally in support of the Republican candidate for Senate, Mehmet Oz."

Clearly telegraphing the importance of this election, the team of Joe Biden and Barack Obama also took time out to join together in urging Americans to vote.

The Washington Post Editorial Board over the weekend warned: "In deciding whether and how to vote, Americans should keep the fundamentals in mind, supporting candidates committed to the democratic system and the peaceful transfer of power, and opposing those who have tried to profit from toxic lies about election integrity. Otherwise, those who stoke unfounded suspicions and widen divisions might prevail. This would encourage others to mimic them. It would also hand over critical elements of the machinery of democracy to election deniers in advance of the 2024 presidential race."

Watch President Biden and Obama below or at this link.