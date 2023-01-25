Watch: George Santos shuts door on reporters, says ‘no comment’ on $500,000 ‘personal’ loan after amending FEC report

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is continuing his campaign of obfuscation, just one day after amending his campaign finance report telling the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday the half-million dollars he claimed to have personally loaned his campaign was not actually from his personal funds.

Calling it a "tense exchange," CNN's Manu Raja reports Santos "would not explain to us why he amended his public filings to show that $500K from his contributions did not come from his personal funds."

“Sir -- let's make it very clear: I don't amend anything, I don't touch any of my FEC stuff, right?” Santos said, berating the press.

Adding again that the embattled freshman New York Republican "refused to explain source of money," Raju adds Santos told him, "don't be disingenuous and report that I did because you know that every campaign hires fiduciaries.”

“'So, I'm not aware of that answer and we'll have an answer for the press regarding the amendments in yesterday's' filing," Santos said,

CBS News' Cristina Corujo posted video of Congressman Santos telling reporters, "no comment," and “I have no clue on what you are talking about ma’am,” when asked about the $500,000 loan and amended FEC report.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that “Santos’ political operation filed a flurry of amended campaign finance reports, telling the feds, among other things, that a $500,000 loan he gave to his campaign didn’t, in fact, come from his personal funds as he’d previously claimed.”

Some say that might be a crime.

Pointing to a New York Post article on Santos' $500,000 FEC correction, former CNBC and Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky says, "This is de facto admission by George Santos of a crime. Candidates for federal office may loan or gift campaigns unlimited personal money. Everything else is limited to a few thousand dollars per donor and all of it must be disclosed on FEC paperwork."

Watch the video of Santos above or at this link.