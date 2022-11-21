Watch: Terrifying footage from Club Q massacre in Colorado
A Saturday night massacre at the transgender Club Q in Colorado Springs left five people dead and twenty-five injured — the six hundred and first mass shooting of 2022.

Sunday was Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the lives of transgender victims of hate crimes. Let’s take a look at some of the terrifying footage released over the weekend from Colorado.

Outgoing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) condemned violent right-wing rhetoric following Saturday night's massacre at Club Q.

"As our nation marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, the House Democratic Caucus mourns the countless Americans stolen away by the scourge of transphobic violence, a crisis that continues to disproportionately harm trans people of color," Pelosi said in a statement. "Today, and every day, let us offer comfort to grieving loved ones, honor the memory of those killed and continue fighting to save lives from the wicked forces of hate."

Pelosi criticized former president Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement, which she said scapegoats LGBTQ+ individuals and communities.

"That fight remains more urgent than ever, as right-wing extremists target transgender Americans’ most fundamental rights and freedoms," the outgoing Speaker added. "Whether spouting dangerous rhetoric from cable news desks or openly bullying schoolchildren from the halls of power, MAGA Republicans are cruelly undermining the safety and well-being of our transgender community. Horrified by such shameless bigotry, House Democrats are proud to march alongside our trans friends, neighbors and siblings as we work to uphold justice and dignity for all."

The suspected gunman was subdued by two patrons and taken into custody by law enforcement. It's since been reported that the shooter had previously been arrested just last year for threatening his family with homemade bombs and ammunition, for which he was charged with menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

